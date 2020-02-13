American Electric Power (AEP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect American Electric Power to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AEP stock opened at $101.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $79.02 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.85.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

