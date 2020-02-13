American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,450 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.16% of American Electric Power worth $75,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

AEP traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.31. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $79.02 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.89%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.85.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

