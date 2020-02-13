American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

American International Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American International Group to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

AIG traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

