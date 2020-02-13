American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

American International Group (NYSE:AIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of AIG opened at $54.28 on Thursday. American International Group has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Terra Nova Asset Management bought a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Gerstein Fisher lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 10,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 727,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,339,000 after acquiring an additional 276,039 shares during the period. Detwiler Fenton Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Hollencrest Securities lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Securities now owns 9,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.