American Software (AMSWA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, analysts expect American Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.69 million, a PE ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 0.45. American Software has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $17.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. B. Riley lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised American Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.68.

In other American Software news, President H Allan Dow sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $69,689.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 60,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 44,839 shares of company stock worth $707,225 in the last three months. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

