AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of COLD opened at $36.56 on Thursday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 228.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

