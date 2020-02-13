Amerigo Resources (ARG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Amerigo Resources to post earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

ARG opened at C$0.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90. Amerigo Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.40 and a 52 week high of C$1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.39.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

