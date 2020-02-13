AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,459,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.19% of AmerisourceBergen worth $209,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,325,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,903,000 after buying an additional 136,458 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,456. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

NYSE:ABC opened at $95.78 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $97.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.24 and a 200-day moving average of $86.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

