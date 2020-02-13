Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Receiving Very Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) has trended very positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Amkor Technology earned a daily sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMKR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.20 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 40,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $498,132.00. Insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

