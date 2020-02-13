Amoveo (VEO) Trading Up 42.6% This Week

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Amoveo has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $1,538.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Amoveo has traded up 42.6% against the dollar. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for $51.09 or 0.00499941 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $621.07 or 0.06077680 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00057332 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024453 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00120438 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

