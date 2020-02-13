Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Short Interest Update

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of APH traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $104.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.09. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $83.78 and a 12-month high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Cross Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.48.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $945,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

