Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Reaches $1.07 on Top Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $1.95 million and $1.54 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00010439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00046566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $618.64 or 0.06058273 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00056917 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024522 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00127600 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001725 BTC.

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a token. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 8,137,764 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,826,599 tokens. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

