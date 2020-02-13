Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) Short Interest Update

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,160,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the January 15th total of 17,190,000 shares. Approximately 38.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.2 days.

Shares of AMRS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.84. 55,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,834. The firm has a market cap of $394.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.84. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMRS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $33,080.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director L John Doerr bought 10,505,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $30,151,221.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,380.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Amyris in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 33.3% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Amyris in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 28.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

