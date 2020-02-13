Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Short Interest Update

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

ADI opened at $118.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.55. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $3,049,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,966.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

