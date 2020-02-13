Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,152 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Raine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,125. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $124.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.03 and its 200-day moving average is $113.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

