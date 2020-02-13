Analysts Anticipate Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) to Post $1.73 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) will announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.68. Accenture also reported earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.52 to $8.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $211.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture has a one year low of $156.74 and a one year high of $214.46.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 125.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

