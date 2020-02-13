Analysts Anticipate Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Adtalem Global Education reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATGE. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

NYSE ATGE traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $34.62. The company had a trading volume of 322,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $51.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In related news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $1,079,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,975.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.