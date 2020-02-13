Analysts Anticipate Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Adtalem Global Education reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATGE. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

NYSE ATGE traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $34.62. The company had a trading volume of 322,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $51.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In related news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $1,079,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,975.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Earnings History and Estimates for Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

