Analysts Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.09. Amdocs posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

DOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

DOX stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.36. 763,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,957. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.327 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,634,000 after purchasing an additional 224,674 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Amdocs by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Amdocs by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 68,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

