Analysts Anticipate Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) will post $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.41. Clorox reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

CLX opened at $164.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.24 and a 200-day moving average of $154.16. Clorox has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

