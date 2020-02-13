Analysts Anticipate Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) to Announce -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) will report earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.83). Diamond Offshore Drilling posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($1.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($1.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HSBC cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1,858.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,770 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period.

Diamond Offshore Drilling stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.80. 2,321,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.91.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

