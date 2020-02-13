Analysts Anticipate Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) to Announce $1.68 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) to announce $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.69. Dine Brands Global reported earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $6.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CL King began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.83 and a 200 day moving average of $79.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.44. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $104.00.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $493,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

