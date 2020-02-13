Analysts Anticipate INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.18). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for INmune Bio.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Monday, November 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on INmune Bio in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other INmune Bio news, major shareholder Linda F. Powers sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $1,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in INmune Bio stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) by 1,556.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INmune Bio stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. INmune Bio has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 16.83, a current ratio of 16.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INmune Bio (INMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.