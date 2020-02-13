Analysts Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to Post $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will post $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.05. Intuit reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $7.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.61.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,090,000 after buying an additional 503,291 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 37.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Intuit by 6.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $298.65 on Thursday. Intuit has a 12-month low of $226.51 and a 12-month high of $299.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.28. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

