Analysts Anticipate Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) to Post -$0.83 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) will report earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Menlo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.81). Menlo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($3.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($2.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Menlo Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNLO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 281,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 21,204 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 28,418 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNLO opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. Menlo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

