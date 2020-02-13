Analysts Anticipate PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) will report $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.36. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.35. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.