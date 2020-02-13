Analysts Anticipate Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings. Shutterstock reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shutterstock.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

SSTK opened at $44.38 on Thursday. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 23.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 364.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 185,703 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 9.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter worth about $3,365,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 130.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

