Analysts Anticipate Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.26. 11,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,642. The company has a market cap of $438.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.25. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $18.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 106,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

