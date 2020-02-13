Analysts Expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to post $3.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.09 billion. Ameriprise Financial posted sales of $3.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $12.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.35 billion to $14.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $14.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.90.

In other news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,248,113.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,837.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,995. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMP opened at $178.64 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $121.57 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.58 and a 200-day moving average of $152.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.