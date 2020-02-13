Analysts Expect Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Post $0.86 EPS

Brokerages expect that Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will report $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.81. Chemung Financial reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of CHMG opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Chemung Financial by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Chemung Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chemung Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the third quarter worth about $550,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

