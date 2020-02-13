Analysts Expect Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) to Announce $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) will announce earnings per share of $1.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Davita’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.22. Davita posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Davita will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $6.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Davita.

Get Davita alerts:

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVA. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Davita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.24. 1,008,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,370. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. Davita has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $90.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Davita during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Davita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Davita by 1,166.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Davita during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Davita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.