Analysts Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.21. DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

DRH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,931,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,283,000 after purchasing an additional 937,426 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,753.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 825,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 780,599 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 688,837 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 277.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 662,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 487,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $4,251,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

