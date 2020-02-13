Analysts Expect Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Equities analysts expect Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.79 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $12.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $12.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.81 billion to $13.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.22.

Expedia Group stock opened at $110.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.96 and its 200 day moving average is $120.21.

In other Expedia Group news, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern acquired 23,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 90,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $260,468.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $792,791.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,789 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 154,513 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after purchasing an additional 44,010 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,283,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 68,100 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,837.4% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 46,498 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 44,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

