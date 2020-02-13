Analysts Expect First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. First Foundation posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million.

FFWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $497,862.00. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,202 over the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Foundation by 565.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Foundation by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in First Foundation by 29.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFWM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.32. 3,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,184. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

