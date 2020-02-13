Analysts Expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to announce sales of $5.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.21 billion and the highest is $5.64 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $5.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $22.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.63 billion to $22.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.82 billion to $24.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

Shares of GILD opened at $66.95 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,852 shares of company stock worth $5,441,788. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 4,856,556 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,246,000 after buying an additional 1,187,424 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 367.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,185,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,044,000 after buying an additional 932,045 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,854,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,468,000 after buying an additional 761,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,308,000 after buying an additional 686,663 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

