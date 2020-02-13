Analysts Expect Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Analysts predict that Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) will post $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the highest is $2.00. Mastercard reported earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year earnings of $9.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.33 to $10.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mastercard.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,155 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 957.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,230,000 after acquiring an additional 581,955 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,030,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,539,000 after acquiring an additional 465,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 842,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $251,413,000 after acquiring an additional 365,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $334.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $215.93 and a 1-year high of $335.52.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercard (MA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.