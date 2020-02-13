Analysts Expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $384.85 Million

Equities analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) to announce sales of $384.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $378.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $389.41 million. PagSeguro Digital reported sales of $332.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $369.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 23.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.38. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,375,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,604,000 after purchasing an additional 977,133 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,656,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,814 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,360,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,879,000 after buying an additional 122,633 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,781,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,334,000 after buying an additional 234,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,256,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,089,000 after buying an additional 908,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

