Analysts Expect resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) to Post -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) to report earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for resTORbio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). resTORbio reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that resTORbio will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow resTORbio.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Svb Leerink cut shares of resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of resTORbio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

NASDAQ:TORC opened at $1.40 on Thursday. resTORbio has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52.

In related news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 6,161,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $7,393,837.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,119,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,415,016 shares of company stock worth $8,847,230 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in resTORbio by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 139,602 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in resTORbio by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 29,128 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in resTORbio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in resTORbio by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 583,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

