Analysts Expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will post $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $858.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $5.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cfra upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.41.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $242.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.51 and a 200-day moving average of $200.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $249.00.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 9,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.75, for a total value of $2,044,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,378 shares in the company, valued at $36,929,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,742 shares of company stock worth $24,453,342. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.