Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hydro One Ltd’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:H)

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hydro One in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.96.

H stock opened at C$28.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion and a PE ratio of -123.98. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$20.02 and a twelve month high of C$28.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.90.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

