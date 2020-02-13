Analysts Offer Predictions for ANGI Homeservices Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ANGI Homeservices in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research raised ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised ANGI Homeservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

ANGI opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.45 and a beta of 2.05. ANGI Homeservices has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $18.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,474 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $36,597.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $47,501.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $36,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 38,950 shares of company stock worth $328,331 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,346,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,239 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 507,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

