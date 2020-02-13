Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Crest Nicholson (CRST)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Crest Nicholson (LON: CRST):

2/5/2020 – Crest Nicholson had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 420 ($5.52). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Crest Nicholson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

2/4/2020 – Crest Nicholson was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Crest Nicholson is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Crest Nicholson had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 385 ($5.06) to GBX 500 ($6.58). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Crest Nicholson had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 428 ($5.63) to GBX 449 ($5.91). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Crest Nicholson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 435 ($5.72) price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Crest Nicholson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/28/2020 – Crest Nicholson had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 412 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.92). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Crest Nicholson had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/14/2020 – Crest Nicholson was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 368 ($4.84) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 371 ($4.88).

1/13/2020 – Crest Nicholson had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 455 ($5.99). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Crest Nicholson had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 370 ($4.87). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Crest Nicholson had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 435 ($5.72). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

LON:CRST opened at GBX 512 ($6.74) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 456.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 398.62. Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 330.60 ($4.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 508.27 ($6.69). The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.80 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.03%.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £46,300 ($60,905.02). Also, insider Peter Truscott sold 67,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.55), for a total value of £336,389.04 ($442,500.71).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

