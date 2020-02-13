Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW):

2/7/2020 – Sherwin-Williams is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $620.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $631.00 to $611.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $657.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $620.00 to $615.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $570.00 to $580.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $650.00.

1/30/2020 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $635.00.

1/23/2020 – Sherwin-Williams is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $579.76. 279,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $578.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.02. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $410.35 and a 1-year high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

