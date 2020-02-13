Analysts Set $8.00 Price Target for LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $8.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LSI Industries an industry rank of 192 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

LYTS stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $171.46 million, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.45. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $82.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

