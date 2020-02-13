Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hargreaves Lansdown (HL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON: HL):

2/10/2020 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/6/2020 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,928 ($25.36) to GBX 1,820 ($23.94). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,690 ($22.23) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,540 ($20.26) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,090 ($27.49) to GBX 2,070 ($27.23). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/31/2020 – Hargreaves Lansdown was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 2,075 ($27.30) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,125 ($27.95).

1/31/2020 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/24/2020 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Hargreaves Lansdown is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,928 ($25.36) price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,643.50 ($21.62) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.77. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,590 ($20.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,823.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,879.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown PLC alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.