Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for KAZ Minerals (KAZ)

KAZ Minerals (LON: KAZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/11/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 735 ($9.67). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 550 ($7.23). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – KAZ Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “buy” rating.

1/29/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/29/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/21/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 680 ($8.95) price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – KAZ Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 770 ($10.13) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 525 ($6.91).

1/13/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/9/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 610 ($8.02). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 710 ($9.34) price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 710 ($9.34) price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – KAZ Minerals was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 690 ($9.08).

12/17/2019 – KAZ Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 685 ($9.01). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

KAZ traded down GBX 13.60 ($0.18) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 496.20 ($6.53). 1,188,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,000. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 513.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 483.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76. KAZ Minerals PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 375.30 ($4.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80).

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.