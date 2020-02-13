Analyzing Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) & Southern Michigan Bancorp (NASDAQ:SOMC)

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) and Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and Southern Michigan Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital City Bank Group $165.89 million 3.00 $30.81 million $1.83 16.25 Southern Michigan Bancorp $36.24 million 2.50 $8.13 million N/A N/A

Capital City Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Michigan Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Michigan Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Southern Michigan Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Capital City Bank Group pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.8% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Capital City Bank Group and Southern Michigan Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital City Bank Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Southern Michigan Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital City Bank Group presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.91%. Given Capital City Bank Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Capital City Bank Group is more favorable than Southern Michigan Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and Southern Michigan Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital City Bank Group 18.57% 9.78% 1.03% Southern Michigan Bancorp 21.76% 10.92% 1.11%

Summary

Capital City Bank Group beats Southern Michigan Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans; retail credit products, such as personal loans, automobile loans, boat/RV loans, home equity loans, and credit card programs; and institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings programs, automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, online banking, and mobile banking. In addition, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and offers access to retail securities products, including the U.S. Government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care. As of February 28, 2018, it had 59 banking offices. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

About Southern Michigan Bancorp

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southern Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, passbook savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides home mortgages, equity loans, and personal loans; business loans, such as lines of credit, term loans, commercial real estate loans, agriculture loans, letters of credit, small business administration loans, and capital access loans; industrial, construction, real estate, and inventory loans; and consumer lending products comprising direct and indirect loans to purchasers of residential real property and consumer goods. In addition, it offers trust and investment services that include investment management, trustee, individual retirement account rollovers and retirement plan, institutional and personal custody, estate settlement, wealth management, estate and wealth transfer planning assistance, charitable gift planning assistance, and cash management custody services; and safe deposit box and automated teller machine services. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, health savings account, business succession planning, life insurance, and remote deposit capture services, as well as payroll, prepaid, gift, and credit cards. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices located in Battle Creek, Camden, Centreville, Coldwater, Constantine, Hillsdale, Marshall, Mendon, Portage, Tekonsha, Three Rivers, and Union City, Michigan. The company was founded in 1871 and is based in Coldwater, Michigan.

