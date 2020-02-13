Analyzing Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals -4,013.45% -110.20% -70.16% Endonovo Therapeutics -5,033.33% N/A -264.21%

Volatility and Risk

Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Endonovo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $14.20, indicating a potential upside of 48.23%. Given Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Syndax Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Endonovo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals $1.52 million 171.05 -$73.96 million ($2.92) -3.28 Endonovo Therapeutics $80,000.00 16,291.42 -$6.44 million N/A N/A

Endonovo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1. It also develops entinostat with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in a Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and melanoma or microsatellite stable colorectal carcinoma; with Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in a Phase Ib/II clinical trials to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer, and HR+ and HER2- metastatic breast cancer; and with Bavencio (avelumab) in a Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. In addition, the company develops SNDX-6352, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 that is in Phase I dose escalation trial in patients with chronic graft versus host disease; and as a monotherapy and in combination with Imfinzi (durvalumab), which is in Phase I/Ib dose trials for the treatment of solid tumors. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; Merck KGaA and Pfizer; and AstraZeneca plc. It also has collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; clinical trial agreement with Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Endonovo Therapeutics Company Profile

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. develops non-invasive electrocuetical devices for regenerative medicine. It is developing Electroceutical Therapy for the treatment of pain and post-surgical edema with a concentration on cosmetic surgeries, including breast augmentation, reduction and reconstruction surgery, rhinoplasty, and liposuction procedures. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

