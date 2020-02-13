Analyzing Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) & Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) and Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Pointer Telocation alerts:

This table compares Pointer Telocation and Airgain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pointer Telocation 6.39% 10.17% 7.31% Airgain 3.61% 4.59% 3.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pointer Telocation and Airgain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pointer Telocation $77.79 million 1.60 $6.96 million $1.02 14.97 Airgain $60.63 million 1.40 -$2.58 million ($0.27) -32.52

Pointer Telocation has higher revenue and earnings than Airgain. Airgain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pointer Telocation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Pointer Telocation has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airgain has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.6% of Pointer Telocation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Airgain shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Pointer Telocation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Airgain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pointer Telocation and Airgain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pointer Telocation 0 2 0 0 2.00 Airgain 0 2 2 0 2.50

Pointer Telocation currently has a consensus price target of $15.36, suggesting a potential upside of 0.59%. Airgain has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.76%. Given Airgain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Airgain is more favorable than Pointer Telocation.

About Pointer Telocation

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services. The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products, such as fleet management products, including remote monitoring and control solutions comprising command and control center, and communications infrastructure; asset management products; and SVR products. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas. The company provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pointer Telocation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pointer Telocation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.