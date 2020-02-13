Analyzing UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) & Peoples Financial Services (NYSE:PFIS)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) and Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.0% of UBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UBS Group and Peoples Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS Group 15.20% 7.89% 0.44% Peoples Financial Services 25.38% 9.46% 1.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for UBS Group and Peoples Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS Group 2 6 4 0 2.17 Peoples Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

UBS Group currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.21%. Given UBS Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UBS Group is more favorable than Peoples Financial Services.

Risk and Volatility

UBS Group has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UBS Group and Peoples Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS Group $28.31 billion 1.71 $4.30 billion $1.14 11.62 Peoples Financial Services $108.51 million 3.29 $27.54 million N/A N/A

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients. This segment provides corporate and banking, lending, wealth planning, investment, asset protection, and philanthropy services, as well as family office services. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients. The Asset Management division offers investment products and services comprising equities, fixed income products, hedge funds, real estate and private markets, indexed and alternative beta strategies, and asset allocation and currency investment strategies; customized multi-asset, advisory, and fiduciary services; multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services; and fund corporate governance and white-labeling services. The Investment Bank division provides advisory, debt and equity capital market, and financing solutions; and market lending services for global wealth management, personal and corporate banking, and asset management businesses serving the corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. This division also offers cash, derivatives, and financing; foreign exchange, precious metals, rates, and credit; and securities research services. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. The company also offers investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living and life insurance trust, trustee under will, guardianship, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. In addition, it provides investment portfolio management, estate and business succession planning, annuities, insurance, retirement plan, and tax planning, as well as education funding strategies; and securities and brokerage, and investor services. Further, the company offers small business checking and merchant money market accounts, online and telephone banking, business credit cards, merchant line of credit, and financial checkup services. Additionally, it provides various other services, including remote deposit capture; automatic clearing house transactions; cash management services; automated teller machines; point of sale transactions; safe deposit boxes; night depository services; direct deposit; and official check services. The company serves business, non-profit, governmental, municipal agency, and professional customers, as well as retail customers through 27 full-service community banking offices located in Pennsylvania; and Broome County of New York. Peoples Financial Services Corp. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

