Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Short Interest Up 12.0% in January

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 8,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of PLAN stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.32. 1,422,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,582. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.81. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $63.64. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,704,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,751,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,118 shares in the company, valued at $62,486,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,747 shares of company stock worth $11,545,251 in the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1,463.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 18.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 178.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

